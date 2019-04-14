UNLV roundup: Women’s tennis team clinches division title

Anna Bogoslavets, shown in 2016, won the decisive match in UNLV's division-clinching 4-3 victory at San Diego State on Saturday. (Stephen Nowland/NCAA)

Anna Bogoslavets won the decisive match in three sets at No. 4 singles, leading UNLV past host San Diego State 4-3 on Saturday to clinch the Rebels’ third straight regular-season Mountain West women’s tennis West Division title.

Izumi Asano won at No. 2 singles and Jovana Kenic in three sets at No. 5 singles for UNLV (14-6, 5-0), which won two doubles matches and halted a four-match win streak by the Aztecs (12-8, 3-1).

Bogoslavets won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, Isano won 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Kenic won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 as the Rebels captured their 11th regular-season (six) or tournament (five) title under coach Kevin Cory. The team hadn’t won a title before Cory’s arrival in 1999.

Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang, ranked 62nd nationally in doubles, won 6-3 over No. 70 Nnena Nadozie and Alicia Melosch, improving to 22-8 this season.

Zhu lost 6-2, 6-4 to Shakhnoza Khatamova at No. 1 singles, the senior’s first Mountain West loss this season and second setback in her past 14 outings. Zhu fell to 25-7 overall and 12-3 in dual matches in 2019.

Connie Li and Samantha Li teamed for a 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Grant Robbins hit a walk-off RBI double with one out in the 11th inning, and Jackson Cofer struck out six in three shutout innings of relief for the Rebels in their 4-3 victory over San Jose State.

Duke Pahukoa led off the bottom of the 11th by drawing a walk off Wesley Clawson (2-3). Robbins followed a sacrifice bunt by James Gamble with the winning hit down the line in left.

Clawson pitched the final 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits and three walks and striking out six.

Dillon Johnson homered and scored twice, and Max Smith had a double and a single and scored for UNLV (21-16, 8-9 Mountain West), which lost three one-run games to the Spartans (18-17, 12-5) in mid-March.

Rebels starter Ryan Hare allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks and struck out four over seven innings. Cofer worked the next three innings, blanking San Jose State on one hit and no walks.

Paul Richy (2-1) pitched the 11th, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Spartans starter Tevin Cadola permitted three runs on five hits and two walks and struck out seven over five innings.

Nico Marlbrough went 2-for-4 with a double, Blake Berry had a double, and Brandon Peterson scored twice for San Jose State, which trailed 3-0 after three innings.

The Spartans held an 8-7 edge in hits, and UNLV overcame three errors.

SOFTBALL

At Fort Collins, Colo., Amber Nelson went 3-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Tara Shadowen also had a home run among her three hits and totaled three RBIs to lead Colorado State to a 7-5 win over the Rebels.

Shadowen and Nelson each had a double, and Isabella Navarro went 2-for-3 with an RBI single for the Rams (30-6, 12-2 Mountain West), who scored all of their runs with two outs.

Justine Federe went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first, and Myranda Bueno went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the third for UNLV (27-10, 8-5), which was outhit 12-6.

Colorado State starter Jessica Jarecki gave up five runs on five hits and four walks and struck out three over three innings. Taylor Gilmore (7-2) replaced her in the fourth and shut out the Rebels the rest of the way on one hit and two walks, with two strikeouts.

Charlie Masterson pitched the first 1 2/3 innings for UNLV, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. Jenny Bressler (16-5) allowed four runs on seven hits over the next 3 1/3 innings, and Breana Burke pitched a shutout sixth.

Samantha Diaz had double and scored a run, and Reina Bondi had a single, a stolen base and scored for the Rebels.

MEN’S GOLF

At Phoenix, sophomore Jack Trent shot a final-round 4-under-par 67 for an even-par 213 total to tie for 18th in The Thunderbird Collegiate, pacing the Rebels, who placed 11th in the 14-team field at 14-over 866.

No. 2-ranked Arizona State won by 12 strokes at 20-under 832. No. 7 Texas was second at 8 under and UCLA third at 7 under. Arizona State’s B team and No. 1 Oklahoma State tied for fourth at 2 under.

Arizona State junior Chun An Yu was the medalist by four strokes in the 80-player field after shooting 12-under 201.

For UNLV, senior Harry Hall and freshman David Rauch tied for 28th at 2-over 215, junior Justin Kim tied for 59th at 10-over 223, and junior Justin Chong tied for 76th at 20-over 233.