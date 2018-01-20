UNLV roundup: Women’s tennis team rolls in dual opener

UNLV junior Aiwen Zhu improved to 11-1 at No. 1 singles with a straight-set victory, helping the Rebels open their women’s tennis dual season with a 7-0 win over visiting New Mexico State on Friday.

UNLV junior Aiwen Zhu improved to 11-1 in her career at No. 1 singles with a straight-set victory, helping the Rebels open their women’s tennis dual season with a 7-0 win over New Mexico State on Friday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Zhu, Anna Bogoslavets, En-Pei Huang, Izumi Asano, Samantha Li and Juliet Zhang each won in singles, and Zhu, Huang, Asano and Zhang took part in a doubles victory.

In singles, Zhu beat Vanessa Valdez 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1; Bogoslavets beat Rebecca Keizerward 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2; Huang beat Lindsay Harlas 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3; Asano beat Yadira Rubio 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3) at No. 4; Li beat Quinty Janssen 7-6, 6-3 at No. 5; and Zhang beat Eli Aranudova 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Zhu and Huang beat Rubio and Harlas 6-4 at No. 1; and Asano and Zhang beat Valdez and Helena Colvee 6-2 at No. 3.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Flagstaff, Ariz., Jasmyn Graham, a junior transfer from Southern California, won two events in her first competition with the Rebels, who totaled four victories and 24 top-eight finishes at the Lumberjack Team Challenge.

Graham placed first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.44 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 10.75 inches.

MacKenna Howard, who returned to UNLV after a two-year Latter-day Saints mission, placed first in the shot put with a 52-foot, 5.50-inch throw.

The 1,600 relay team of Najia Hudspeth, Nylia Hudspeth, Drea Austin and Avi’Tal Perteete won in 3:24.70.

Austin was second in the 60 (7.43 seconds) and the 200 (24.19 seconds) with personal-best times.

Jartierra Grissom was second in the high jump (5-5), and Cassidy Osborne-Butler was second in the shot put (45-10).