UNLV roundup: Women’s tennis team shut out by Arizona

Talya Zandeberg and Abby Amos each won a straight-sets singles match and teamed for a doubles victory to lead Arizona past UNLV 4-0 in an ITA Kickoff Weekend consolation match Sunday in Malibu, California.

Izumi Asano and En-Pei Huang led 4-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Rebels (0-2) when the Wildcats (1-2) clinched the outcome. The loss snapped a three-year streak of UNLV winning at least one match in the annual event.

Zandeberg topped Asano 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Amos for a 6-0 win over Sam Smith and Olivia Elliott at No. 3 doubles. Amos beat Connie Li 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Kirsten Prelle and Marie Van Aelst topped Connie Li and Samantha Li 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Elliott lost 6-1, 7-5 to Khim Iglupas at No. 4 singles.

In the title match, No. 6-ranked Pepperdine (2-0) posted a 4-1 win over Arkansas (2-1).