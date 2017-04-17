UNLV roundup: Women’s tennis team wins, clinches league title

Jovana Kenic, shown in September, posted a three-set win Sunday in helping UNLV down visiting Fresno State 4-1 and clinch a share of a Mountain West regular-season divisional title. (Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anna Bogoslavets and Paola Artiga each posted a straight-set singles win and teamed for their UNLV-leading 17th doubles victory of the season to lead the Rebels to a 4-1 triumph over Fresno State in a Mountain West women’s tennis match Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV (16-7, 5-1) clinched at least a share of a Mountain West divisional regular-season title and halted a 19-match regular-season league win streak by the Bulldogs (13-8, 2-1).

Jovana Kenic notched a three-set singles win for the Rebels, and Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang teamed for a victory at No. 1 doubles.

MEN’S GOLF

At West Lafayette, Ind., Shintaro Ban shot 1-over-par 217 to tie for seventh and help UNLV finish fourth in the Boilermaker Invitational.

The 16th-ranked Rebels shot 11-over 875 — one stroke behind Northwestern and 10 behind No. 11-ranked Kent State, the champion in the 15-team field.

Host Purdue placed second at 870.

For the Rebels, John Oda tied for ninth at 2-over 218, Harry Hall tied for 13th at 3-over 219, Justin Kim tied for 30th at 7-over 223, and Taylor Montgomery tied for 51st at 12-over 228 in the 84-player field.

Kent State’s Bjarki Petursson was the medalist at 4-under 212, one stroke better than teammate Josh Whalen.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Colorado Springs, Colo., Jakob Amilon and Ruben Alberts each posted a singles victory and were part of a doubles win for UNLV (16-7, 4-2 Mountain West) in its 4-0 rout of Air Force (7-15, 0-5).

Alexandr Cozbinov won in singles for the Rebels, Amilon teamed with Evaldo Neto in doubles, and Alberts teamed with Adam Gage-Brown in doubles.