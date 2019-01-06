UNLV roundup: Wyoming’s 14 3-pointers sink Lady Rebels

Quinn Weidemann hit half of Wyoming’s 14 3-pointers and totaled 24 points to lead the Cowgirls past UNLV 90-62 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming.

Katie Powell scored a team-high 20 points Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 90-62 loss at Wyoming.

Bailee Cotton added 20 points for Wyoming (8-3, 1-1), which shot 58.9 percent. Katie Powell scored 20 points for the Lady Rebels (2-11, 0-2), who shot a season-best 46.0 percent.

Weidemann, a reserve, was 7-for-8 from 3-point range en route to her career-high point total. Cotton, Taylor Rusk and Karla Erjavec each made two 3-pointers for the Cowgirls, who shot 14-for-23 from long range — the second-best percentage (60.9) in program history.

Paris Strawther had 14 points and a team-best six rebounds for UNLV, which was outrebounded 27-26.