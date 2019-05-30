UNLV roundup: Zhu 58th in final national tennis rankings

UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu moved up 47 spots in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings to close her career at No. 58 after upsetting two top-30 players in the postseason.

Aiwen Zhu, shown last month, finished 103-22 in singles at UNLV. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA)

Zhu and doubles partner En-Pei Huang moved up five spots to a final ranking of 75. Zhu went 30-8 this season in singles, ending her career at 103-32. Zhu and Huang went 25-8 overall and 16-3 in dual matches this season.

Zhu’s 90 career doubles wins tied her with Anna Maskaljun (2008 to 2011) for second place in program history. Huang, who will return as a senior next season, moved up to third in UNLV history with a .721 winning percentage.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was named to the CoSIDA NCAA Division I Academic All-District 8 Team with a cumulative 3.94 grade-point average through two years.

A native of Oakland, California, Wilson-Perteete won the indoor and outdoor titles in the 800-meter run at the Mountain West Championships this year, and she has the nation’s top time in the event this season at 2 minutes, 2.41 seconds.

Wilson-Perteete will compete in the 800 at next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.