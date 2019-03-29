UNLV runner leads collegians in 800 meters at Texas Relays

(Thinkstock)

AUSTIN, Texas — UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was the fastest collegiate finisher in the 800 meters Thursday at the Texas Relays.

Wilson-Perteete finished in 2 minutes, 5.30 seconds in the invitational division, just behind former Stanford All-American Olivia Baker (2:05.08).

The meet continues Friday.

MEN’S GOLF

STANFORD, Calif. — UNLV shot a 12-over 292 to sit in 13th place after the first round of The Goodwin at Stanford Golf Course.

Washington leads at 2-under 278.

Freshman David Rauch posted the Rebels’ best round and is tied for 25th at 1-over 71, four shots behind a trio of players at 3-under 67.

The second round is Friday.