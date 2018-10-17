UNLV senior advances at ITA Mountain Region tennis championships

UNLV’s Olle Thestrup won twice Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 of the ITA Mountain Region Men’s Championships at Darling Tennis Center.
Thestrup, a senior transfer from Auburn, upset sixth-seeded Mattia Ros of Denver 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 before beating New Mexico’s Karlo Divkovic 6-3, 6-3.
Thestrup will next play New Mexico State’s Louis Menard at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In doubles, Thestrup and Jordan Sauer defeated Jonathan Morales and Juan Erro of Southern Utah 8-3 to reach the round of 16. UNLV’s Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik also advanced, defeating Idaho State’s David Felix and Fynn Lohse 8-4.