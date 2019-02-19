UNLV senior leading, Rebels in 2nd as team at Spanish Trail

(Thinkstock)

UNLV senior Elizabeth Prior held the lead at 4 under when the second round of the Rebel Beach Invitational was suspended due to darkness Monday at Spanish Trail Country Club.

The Rebels are second in the team race at 9 over, four shots behind Arizona.

Prior shot 4-under 68 in the first round and held a one-shot lead when play was suspended.

The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the completion of the second round and the final round immediately following.

