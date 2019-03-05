UNLV sophomore has three-shot lead Southern Highlands Collegiate

UNLV sophomore Jack Trent shot a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas. (UNLV)

UNLV sophomore Jack Trent shot a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Monday at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Trent sits at 9-under 135. The winner of the tournament earns an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas in October.

The Rebels are tied for sixth in the team race at 2-under 574 after a 2-under 286 on Monday. Georgia Tech leads at 11-under 565.

The final round begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

UNLV junior right-hander Ryan Hare was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week after he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out a career-high seven in the Rebels’ 7-3 victory over Fresno State on Sunday.