UNLV: Stott, baseball team win first series of season

Bryson Stott hit a two-run inside-the-park homer and an RBI double and drew two walks to lead UNLV past Seattle 8-5 to cap the Rebels’ first baseball series of the season Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Edarian Williams had two doubles and two RBIs for UNLV (2-1), which went ahead to stay with a three-run sixth inning that included Williams’ second double, three walks, an error and a wild pitch.

Justin Mazzone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, Jacob Prater went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, and Gavin Rork went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for the Redhawks (1-2), who had a 13-6 edge in hits.

Jack-Thomas Wold and James Gamble each went 1-for-4 with a run for the Rebels, and Trevor Rosenberg drew a walk and scored twice.

UNLV starter Chase Maddux allowed two runs on five hits and no walks and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Myranda Bueno hit a two-run homer to back freshman Jenny Bressler, who pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Rebels to a 5-2 win over Texas-El Paso in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic finale.

UNLV (9-1) is off to its best 10-game start since its 1995 team also opened 9-1.

Bressler (5-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings. Breana Burke notched a game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded for her first save.

Ariana Valles went 2-for-3 with a double and a run for the Miners (2-7), who held an 8-4 edge in hits in their fourth straight loss.

Samantha Diaz had an RBI double, Lauryn Barker went 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run, and Justine Federe went 1-for-3 with a run for the Rebels.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang won 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 4 singles for the decisive point to send the Rebels (8-2) to a 4-3 victory over Colorado State (4-2) in both teams’ Mountain West opener.

No. 81-ranked Aiwen Zhu won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Anna Bogoslavets won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Samantha Li won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles for the Rebels, who have won six straight matches and are 6-0 at home.