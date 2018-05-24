UNLV tennis player Zhu advances in NCAA championship

UNLV junior tennis player Aiwen Zhu posted the Rebels’ first victory at the NCAA SinglesChampionship in five years Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UNLV junior tennis player Aiwen Zhu posted the Rebels’ first victory at the NCAA Singles Championship in five years Wednesday.

The Mountain West Player of the Year, ranked No. 71, defeated Big East Player of the Year Jessica Livianu of St. John’s, ranked No. 118, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Zhu next faces 14th-ranked Paige Hourigan of Georgia Tech on Thursday.

On the men’s side, UNLV senior and Mountain West Player of the Year Alexandr Cozbinov lost his first-round match in Winston-Salem.

The 99th-ranked Rebel fell to 30th-ranked Aleksandre Bakshi of Oklahoma 6-1, 6-2.