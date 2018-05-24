Other Sports

UNLV tennis player Zhu advances in NCAA championship

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2018 - 8:55 pm
 

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UNLV junior tennis player Aiwen Zhu posted the Rebels’ first victory at the NCAA Singles Championship in five years Wednesday.

The Mountain West Player of the Year, ranked No. 71, defeated Big East Player of the Year Jessica Livianu of St. John’s, ranked No. 118, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Zhu next faces 14th-ranked Paige Hourigan of Georgia Tech on Thursday.

On the men’s side, UNLV senior and Mountain West Player of the Year Alexandr Cozbinov lost his first-round match in Winston-Salem.

The 99th-ranked Rebel fell to 30th-ranked Aleksandre Bakshi of Oklahoma 6-1, 6-2.

