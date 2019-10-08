76°F
UNLV tennis players fall at All-American Championships

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 7:21 pm
 

TULSA, Okla. — UNLV senior Alex Kobelt lost in singles and doubles on the first day of qualifying Monday at the ITA Men’s Tennis All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Kobelt fell to Pelayo Antuna of Troy, 6-4, 6-3. In doubles, Kobelt and junior Jordan Sauer lost to Paul Barretto and Can Kaya of California, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (7-5).

The consolation bracket starts Tuesday.

