UNLV tennis players fall at All-American Championships

In doubles, senior Alex Kobelt and junior Jordan Sauer lost to Paul Barretto and Can Kaya of California, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (7-5).

(Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — UNLV senior Alex Kobelt lost in singles and doubles on the first day of qualifying Monday at the ITA Men’s Tennis All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

Kobelt fell to Pelayo Antuna of Troy, 6-4, 6-3. In doubles, Kobelt and junior Jordan Sauer lost to Paul Barretto and Can Kaya of California, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (7-5).

The consolation bracket starts Tuesday.