UNLV junior Aiwen Zhu prepares to return a shot to Fresno State junior Emma Wilson during Zhu's 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory Sunday in the Mountain West championship title match in Boise, Idaho. (Tim Nwachukwu/NCAA)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu lost in qualifying at the Riviera/ITA Women’s All-American Championships at Riviera Country Club.

The No. 49-ranked Zhu defeated No. 69 Mia Rabinowitz of Illinois 6-3, 6-3 before losing to No. 29 Anna Bright of California 6-3, 6-3.

Zhu will team with En-Pei Huang in the main draw for doubles Thursday.

