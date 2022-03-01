UNLV to play Arizona State at Las Vegas Ballpark

UNLV baseball and Arizona State will try to play at Las Vegas Ballpark for the third consecutive year after COVID-19 cancelled the event the past two seasons.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV will play Arizona State at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets will start at $20, but high school and college students with valid ID can get in for $15. Children two years old or younger will be allowed in for free.

The Rebels and Sun Devils have attempted to play at Las Vegas Ballpark for the past two seasons. However, the 2020 campaign was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the teams were supposed to play at Las Vegas Ballpark again, but a positive COVID-19 test in the UNLV program and contact tracing forced the game to be called off.

