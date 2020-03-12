66°F
Other Sports

UNLV, UNR to play spring sports without fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2020 - 6:18 pm

UNLV and UNR announced Wednesday that spring sports events will take place without the presence of spectators because of the growing concern of coronavirus.

Both schools issued a statement that said “only game-essential staff” will be allowed to attend. Credentialed media also will be allowed to cover any events.

What the announcement means regarding UNLV’s spring football game is uncertain. The Rebels, who haven’t announced their spring schedule, aren’t expected to play that game until late April, so that gives the school some time to make a determination.

Spring football games usually are played for the fans’ benefit, so the Rebels could use that as a regular practice if the policy remains in place to keep spectators away from athletic events.

UNLV’s other affected sports are baseball, softball, women’s track, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

Among the steps being taken:

— Team travel will include “only game-essential personnel” with each case individually evaluated.

— Athletes with any concerns can stay home.

— Adjustments will be made as necessary depending on developments.

— All facilities will receive “enhanced cleaning,” and athletics, coaches and staff will be educated on the virus and how to stay healthy.

— UNLV’s trainers and doctors “are working closely with local health officials” as well as the Mountain West and campus officials.

— The athletic department will continue to follow governmental guidelines.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Baseball team coasts to sweep of St. John’s
RJ

Edarian Williams was a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs, leading a 19-hit attack that sent UNLV past St. John’s 16-2 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

UNLV roundup: Potent bats, Maddux’s arm lift baseball team
RJ

Edarian Williams, Austin Pfeifer and Grant Robbins drove in three runs apiece to back Chase Maddux, who pitched 6⅔ innings, as UNLV downed St. John’s 12-2 in a nonconference baseball game.

UNLV roundup: No. 2 Texas Tech caps sweep of baseball team
RJ

Jace Jung hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to back Hunter Dobbins, who pitched six shutout innings, leading No. 2-ranked Texas Tech past UNLV 11-3 in a nonconference baseball game.

UNLV roundup: Track team soars to league indoor title
RJ

Cassondra Hall notched two of UNLV’s five victories on the final day of the Mountain West indoor track and field championships, leading the Rebels to their second league title in three years.

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg
UNLV roundup: Strong pitching fuels two softball victories
RJ

Charlie Masterson and Jenny Bressler each pitched a complete game to lead UNLV past Texas-El Paso 3-1 and New Mexico State 3-0 in the Boyd Gaming Classic softball tournament.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown in February 2018, had 23 points and 22 rebounds Thursday ...
UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels upended in regular-season finale
RJ

Tyra Whitehead had 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to help lift San Jose State past UNLV 76-63 in the teams’ Mountain West women’s basketball regular-season finale.