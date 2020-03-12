UNLV, UNR to play spring sports without fans

UNLV will not allow fans for its spring sports events for the rest of the season, according to a joint statement with UNR on Wednesday.

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) bats during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

UNLV and UNR announced Wednesday that spring sports events will take place without the presence of spectators because of the growing concern of coronavirus.

Both schools issued a statement that said “only game-essential staff” will be allowed to attend. Credentialed media also will be allowed to cover any events.

What the announcement means regarding UNLV’s spring football game is uncertain. The Rebels, who haven’t announced their spring schedule, aren’t expected to play that game until late April, so that gives the school some time to make a determination.

Spring football games usually are played for the fans’ benefit, so the Rebels could use that as a regular practice if the policy remains in place to keep spectators away from athletic events.

UNLV’s other affected sports are baseball, softball, women’s track, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

Among the steps being taken:

— Team travel will include “only game-essential personnel” with each case individually evaluated.

— Athletes with any concerns can stay home.

— Adjustments will be made as necessary depending on developments.

— All facilities will receive “enhanced cleaning,” and athletics, coaches and staff will be educated on the virus and how to stay healthy.

— UNLV’s trainers and doctors “are working closely with local health officials” as well as the Mountain West and campus officials.

— The athletic department will continue to follow governmental guidelines.

