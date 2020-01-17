UNLV upgrading baseball, softball facilities

UNLV is investing about $1.6 million into its baseball and softball facilities. Both seasons begin next month.

The Rebels’ baseball park, Wilson Stadium, is receiving new chair-back seats, greater shading and new protective padding behind home plate and along both foul lines.

These are the latest enhancements for the program. UNLV put in a new videoboard last year, and the Anthony and Lyndy Marnell III Baseball Clubhouse opened in 2016.

The Rebels open their season Feb. 14 at home against Central Michigan.

Upgrades for UNLV’s softball field, Eller Media Stadium, have been taking place over the past 18 months. The improvements include a players’ lounge through a donation from boosters Chuck and Sylvia Davison. Padding, perimeter fencing and lighting also are being improved.

UNLV’s first games are Feb. 7 at home against Cal State Northridge and Oregon State.

“Las Vegas is ideal for both baseball and softball,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. ”We are committed to keeping local talent here to play for the Rebels and facilities are essential to that. Thanks to the generosity provided by leading members of our community, we will soon have the finest facilities in the (Mountain West) conference that rival any in the country.”

