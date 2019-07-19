UNLV volleyball team signs Las Vegas girl battling illness

UNLV’s women’s volleyball team partnered with Team IMPACT on Thursday to hold a special celebration for a local girl battling Sickle Cell Disease.

UNLV Volleyball signs 9-Year-Old Christia Dozier, who has been diagnosed with sickle cell anemia since she was two years old.

Christia Dozier, 9, who was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia in 2010, signed an official letter of intent during lunch at the Rising Rebels Camp at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. Dozier became an official member of the women’s volleyball team, and will attend Rebel practices, games, team dinners, and more.

Team IMPACT connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams and has matched more than 1,800 children with more than 600 colleges since 2011.

