ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNLV volleyball team had its eight-match winning streak snapped, falling to New Mexico 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-10 on Wednesday.

UNLV women's volleyball (UNLV Photo Services)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNLV volleyball team had its eight-match winning streak snapped, falling to New Mexico 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-10 on Wednesday.

Lauren Twitty had 15 kills for the Lobos (8-7, 2-1 Mountain West).

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and Kate Brennan had 11 kills for the Rebels (11-4, 2-1). Antonette Rolda added 42 assists and nine digs.

UNLV next plays at Air Force at 5:30 p.m. Friday.