UNLV women continue to struggle at NCAA golf championship

UNLV senior Mayumi Umezu is in a tie for 24th after two rounds of the NCAA women's golf championship at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV’s women’s golf team improved by nine shots during the second round of the NCAA championship on Saturday, but the Rebels still find themselves at the back of the pack in the 30-team field.

The Rebels combined to shoot 13-over 301 at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, with seniors Mayumi Umezu and McKenzi Hall both firing even-par 72s to lead the team. Sophomore Zi Yu Foong had a 75, but freshman Amber Chen (82) and senior Hina Matsui (83) once again struggled. Matsui’s round came apart with an 11 on the par-5 18th hole, her ninth of the day.

Stanford, the No. 1 team in the nation, surged into the lead at 5 under and is the only school under par after two rounds on the difficult track.

Mississippi State sophomore Avery Weed is setting the individual pace at 7 under. Umezu is the top Rebel in a tie for 24th at 1 over.

The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round will move on in the tournament for one additional round of stroke play. After that, the top eight teams head to match play to decide the national championship.

UNLV sits 22 shots behind UCLA and Florida, the two teams holding down 15th place.

