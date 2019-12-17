39°F
UNLV women’s basketball falls to Grand Canyon

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2019 - 8:44 pm
 

PHOENIX — Carla Balague scored the last six points of the game to give Grand Canyon a 53-51 victory over the UNLV women’s basketball team Monday.

Justice Ethridge hit two free throws to give the Lady Rebels (3-7) a 51-47 lead with 2:46 to play, but they were UNLV’s final points.

Balague scored on a layup for the Antelopes (3-5), then hit a jumper after a steal by Jada Holland to tie the game with 1:48 to play. Balague then hit two free throws with 1:09 left to give Grand Canyon the lead.

After Melanie Isbell missed a tying shot, UNLV forced a shot-clock violation to earn one final chance. However, Isis Beh missed at the buzzer.

Latecia Smith and Bailey Thomas had 12 points each for UNLV. Holland led Grand Canyon with 18 points.

UNLV next hosts the Duel in the Desert tournament at Cox Pavilion. Mississippi State and South Florida play at 4 p.m. Thursday, and the Lady Rebels face Virginia at 2 p.m. Friday. The winners play for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the losers play a consolation game at noon Saturday.

