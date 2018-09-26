UNLV women’s golf finishes 10th in Idaho

The UNLV women’s golf team finished in 10th place at 33-over 885 at the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate Invitational in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The UNLV women’s golf team finished in 10th place at 33-over 885 at the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate Invitational in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

Rebels senior Elizabeth Prior and junior Nastasia Kossacky tied for 20th at 5-over 218 after rounds of 74 and 71, respectively, on Tuesday.

Illinois won the tournament at even-par 852. San Jose State’s Abegail Arevalo shot 3-under 68 in the final round to take medalist honors at 2-under 211.

Other UNLV finishers were Cathy Liu (10-over 223, tied for 46th), Shannon Oh (15-over 228, tied for 63rd) and Polly Mack (16-over 229, tied for 68th).

The Rebels next return home to host their annual Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 21-23.

