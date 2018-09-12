UNLV women’s golf finishes tied for 8th in New Mexico

The UNLV women’s golf team shot its best round of the tournament to finish tied for eighth in the Dick McGuire/Branch Law Firm Invitational on Tuesday.

The Rebels shot 4-over 292 to finish at 15-over 879. Kent State won with a total of 6-under 858.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot 1-over 73 to finish tied for 15th at 1-over 271. UNLV freshman Veronica Joels shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 23rd at 3-over 219.

Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed claimed the individual title at 7-under 209.

