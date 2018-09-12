Other Sports

UNLV women’s golf finishes tied for 8th in New Mexico

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2018 - 8:56 pm
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNLV women’s golf team shot its best round of the tournament to finish tied for eighth in the Dick McGuire/Branch Law Firm Invitational on Tuesday.

The Rebels shot 4-over 292 to finish at 15-over 879. Kent State won with a total of 6-under 858.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot 1-over 73 to finish tied for 15th at 1-over 271. UNLV freshman Veronica Joels shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 23rd at 3-over 219.

Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed claimed the individual title at 7-under 209.

