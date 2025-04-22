UNLV women’s golf team eagerly awaits regional destination

UNLV women’s golf coach Amy Bush-Herzer and her team earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Regionals after winning the Mountain West championship last week.

UNLV's golf team takes the leap into Poppie's Pond at Mission Hills Country Club after winning the Mountain West women's championship on April 17, 2025. (Jamie Schwaberow NCAA)

The tradition began with Amy Alcott in 1988 and continued for more than three decades as the winner of the year’s first LPGA major jumped into Poppie’s Pond off the 18th green at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Everyone from Annika Sorenstam to Lexi Thompson, Lorena Ochoa to Inbee Park, and Hall of Famers Betsy King, Juli Inkster, Karrie Webb and Patty Sheehan made the leap at one of the most iconic scenes in golf.

It’s only fitting that Sheehan was at Mission Hills again last week, this time as an observer watching the UNLV women’s team make the victory leap after the Rebels beat her alma mater, San Jose State, in sudden death for the Mountain West title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Regionals.

“It’s a moment they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” coach Amy Bush-Herzer said of their splashdown in Poppie’s Pond. “Everything about that was a really cool experience.”

She hopes it’s not the last celebration in her team’s remarkable season.

On Wednesday morning, Bush-Herzer, her team and guests will gather for breakfast to watch the NCAA selection show on The Golf Channel to find out in which of the six regionals they will be playing. There was little doubt the Rebels would be getting an at-large berth if they hadn’t had won the Mountain West, but the fact they already know they’re in the field makes it a much less stressful day.

“It is a relief,” Bush-Herzer said. “In years past, you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I want a lot of people around for this.’”

That’s definitely not the case this time around, not after a season that saw two wins and five second-place finishes in their 10 tournaments.

“This team has made this the most fun I’ve ever had in coaching,” said Bush-Herzer, now in her 14th season.

The senior-heavy squad features Toa Yokoyama, McKenzi Hall, Mayumi Umezu and Hina Matsui, along with sophomore Zi Yu Foong. Each has played a major role in the team’s success.

“We’ve spent four years together, and we know each other well,” Bush-Herzer said of her core four. “We laugh a lot, and we just respect each other.”

The playoff for the Mountain West title encapsulated the season, with Yokoyama leading the way, Foong hitting her approach on the first playoff hole to a foot for birdie, and Hall dropping a 40-footer for birdie on the second playoff hole and the win.

Now, the team is looking forward to finding out its destination for the May 5 to 7 regionals, then getting back to work. The top five finishers in each regional will advance to the NCAA Championship from May 16 to 21, and Bush-Herzer believes her team can get there.

“I think they can go all the way,” she said. “They’re set. The seniors, they’re not done. This is just the start.”

Boulder City Amateur

Mark Alvarez birdied seven of his first 13 holes in the final round on his way to a 67 and 5-under 139 total to win the Championship flight of the Boulder City Amateur by a stroke over Matt Mitchell.

In the Senior division, Greg Hudson overcame an early double bogey in the final round to finish at even-par 144 for a three-shot victory over Ray Nomura.

In the Silver division, John Steele birdied two of his final three holes to finish at 2-over 146 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Cookson.

Other winners included Chris Price (Championship net), Joel Panning (Senior net) and Patrick Carlin (Silver net).

