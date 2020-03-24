68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV wrestling team 8th at nationals amid coronavirus spread

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

When UNLV’s wrestling team, a club sport not under the NCAA’s auspices, traveled to Allen, Texas, on March 11 for the national championship meet, the nation’s sporting events had yet come to a halt.

The Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament played its first-round games at T-Mobile Arena that day, and college and professional sporting events dotted the landscape.

But that began to quickly change, and by the following day college and pro sports were not being played anywhere because of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, almost anywhere.

With about 90 teams on hand, the National Collegiate Wrestling Association opted to continue and finish the national meet.

“When we went out there for that Thursday through Saturday after we flew in Wednesday, the world changed over that time,” UNLV coach James Downing said. “Each day, we learned more and more about COVID-19.”

He said meet officials took increasing precautions such as posting signs that stressed the importance of hand washing, but because there were few spectators, Downing and other coaches believed continuing wouldn’t pose a significant health problem.

“It seemed to me it was a controlled environment,” Downing said. “I felt comfortable it was a safe environment to be in.”

He said, however, if the meet had been “a week or two later, I don’t think they would’ve held it.”

The wrestling team, because it’s not part of the NCAA, is not overseen by UNLV’s athletic department. Downing used university guidance on traveling out to the Dallas area and while the team was there.

It was a successful trip, with the Rebels finishing eighth, with 14 wrestlers making the field, though injuries kept two from competing. UNLV had five make nationals two years ago and 10 last year.

UNLV competes in the West Coast Conference against schools such as Southern California, UCLA, Arizona and Fresno State, and has won the league title two years in a row.

The Rebels were an NCAA program before the school cut the sport in 1984. It’s now a volunteer-run, self-funded program with the long-term goal of becoming an NCAA sport.

“Some of these athletes have competed since they were 5 years old,” Downing said. “They come to UNLV. Now they have that option to compete.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
2
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
3
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
4
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
5
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Baseball team coasts to sweep of St. John’s
RJ

Edarian Williams was a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs, leading a 19-hit attack that sent UNLV past St. John’s 16-2 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

UNLV roundup: Potent bats, Maddux’s arm lift baseball team
RJ

Edarian Williams, Austin Pfeifer and Grant Robbins drove in three runs apiece to back Chase Maddux, who pitched 6⅔ innings, as UNLV downed St. John’s 12-2 in a nonconference baseball game.