UNLV’s Harry Hall wins Little Rock title

UNLV senior Harry Hall shot a final-round 3-under 69 to take the individual title Tuesday at the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club.

UNLV's Harry Hall (Courtesy/UNLV Athletics/Steve Spatafore)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UNLV senior Harry Hall shot a final-round 3-under 69 to take the individual title Tuesday at the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club.

Hall finished up his second round of 2-under 70 in the morning, then shot the 69 to win by three strokes at 6-under 210.

The Rebels missed the team title by one shot at even-par 864, finishing second behind Arkansas State. UNLV shot 289 in the final round to Arkansas State’s 282.

Other UNLV finishers included Jack Trent (tied for 13th, 3-over 219), Garrick Higgo (tied for 13th, 3-over 219), Justin Kim (tied for 20th, 4-over 220) and David Rauch (tied for 24th, 5-over 221).

WOMEN’S GOLF

The Rebels shot their best round of the fall to finish sixth in the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

UNLV shot 5-under 283 in the final round to finish at 1-under 863. Oregon State won the title at 26-under 838.

UNLV’s Polly Mack, Elizabeth Prior and Nastasia Kossacky all shot 2-under 70 in the final round. Mack finished tied for 16th at 3-under 213. Prior tied for 21st at even-par 216, and Kossacky finished tied for 27th at 1-over 217.

Tulsa’s Lorena Tseng won the individual title at 13-under 203.

VOLLEYBALL

Tai Bierria had 14 kills and Lauren Twitty added 13, leading New Mexico (12-11, 6-5 Mountain West) to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 victory over UNLV (15-8, 6-5) at Cox Pavilion.

Elsa Descamps led the Rebels with nine kills. Antonette Rolda had 29 assists and eight digs.

UNLV next hosts Air Force at 6 p.m. Thursday.