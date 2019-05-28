UNLV’s Kim loses in NCAA men’s golf championship playoff

UNLV junior Justin Kim lost a three-way playoff Monday morning at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and didn’t advance to the fourth round.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — UNLV junior Justin Kim lost a three-way playoff Monday morning at Blessings Golf Club and didn’t advance to the fourth round of the NCAA men’s golf championship.

South Carolina’s Will Miles and Georgia’s Trent Phillips birdied the hole (No. 1), while Kim was looking at a bogey putt when he was eliminated. Phillips parred the next hole (No. 18) and won the playoff when Miles bogeyed.

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff shot 3-under 69 on Monday to win the individual title by five strokes at 10-under 278.

The top eight teams advance to match play starting Tuesday.