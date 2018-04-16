UNLV’s Nick Rodriguez named Mountain West Player of the Week

UNLV baseball infielder Nick Rodriguez was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after the Rebels went 3-1 for the week.
Rodriguez batted .471 for the week, notching two extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI.
Rodriguez’s best game of the week came April 10 against Arizona State. Rodriguez compiled two hits, three RBI and three runs in a 14-6 win over the Sun Devils.
Let's hear it 👏 for @nickrod23_ being named the @MW_OlySports' Player of the Week after hitting .471 with 2 extra-base hits, scoring 6 runs & knocking in 5 RBI in a week #UNLVbaseball ⚾ went 3-1! #UsNowLV
📄: https://t.co/eoKaIqhrs5 pic.twitter.com/dIKSucHkB8
— UNLV Baseball ⚾️ (@unlvbaseball) April 16, 2018
This is the first time Rodriguez has received the honor and the fifth time this season for the Rebels.
