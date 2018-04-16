Other Sports

UNLV’s Nick Rodriguez named Mountain West Player of the Week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2018 - 3:50 pm
 

UNLV baseball infielder Nick Rodriguez was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after the Rebels went 3-1 for the week.

Rodriguez batted .471 for the week, notching two extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI.

Rodriguez’s best game of the week came April 10 against Arizona State. Rodriguez compiled two hits, three RBI and three runs in a 14-6 win over the Sun Devils.

This is the first time Rodriguez has received the honor and the fifth time this season for the Rebels.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Other Sports
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Other Sports Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like