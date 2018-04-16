UNLV’s Nick Rodriguez named Mountain West Player of the Week

Rodriguez batted .471 for the week, notching two extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI.

Air Force's catcher Gabe Martinez tags out UNLV'S infielder Nick Rodriguez (3) at home plate during the third inning at the Earl Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

UNLV baseball infielder Nick Rodriguez was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after the Rebels went 3-1 for the week.

Rodriguez batted .471 for the week, notching two extra-base hits, six runs and five RBI.

Rodriguez’s best game of the week came April 10 against Arizona State. Rodriguez compiled two hits, three RBI and three runs in a 14-6 win over the Sun Devils.

This is the first time Rodriguez has received the honor and the fifth time this season for the Rebels.

