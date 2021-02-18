UNLV’s opening baseball series vs. New Mexico State canceled

UNLV’s season-opening baseball series against New Mexico State at Wilson Stadium was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Aggies’ program.

UNLV sits on the field while warming up before a game against UNR during an NCAA baseball game at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The teams were scheduled to open a three-day, four-game series Friday.

UNLV now is scheduled to open its season at home in a three-game series against UNR on Feb. 27, 28.