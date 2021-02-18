55°F
Other Sports

UNLV’s opening baseball series vs. New Mexico State canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 12:04 pm
 
UNLV sits on the field while warming up before a game against UNR during an NCAA baseball game ...
UNLV sits on the field while warming up before a game against UNR during an NCAA baseball game at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

UNLV’s season-opening baseball series against New Mexico State at Wilson Stadium was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Aggies’ program.

The teams were scheduled to open a three-day, four-game series Friday.

UNLV now is scheduled to open its season at home in a three-game series against UNR on Feb. 27, 28.

THE LATEST
Hey Reb! dribbles the ball before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game ...
Eliminating Hey Reb! skirts the real issue
By / RJ

It’s much easier — not to mention cheaper — for UNLV to ditch a mascot than the nickname the university has been known by since the mid-1950s.

UNLV roundup: New Mexico holds off Lady Rebels
RJ

Antonia Anderson scored 29 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 28 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 81-73 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels rally, deal New Mexico first loss
RJ

Delaynie Byrne scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half to help UNLV surge past previously unbeaten New Mexico 78-60 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Friday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV forward Tianna Carter (22), shown last month, had one of the Lady Rebels' six steals Satur ...
UNLV roundup: Hofschild, Colorado State top Lady Rebels
RJ

McKenna Hofschild hit six 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 24 points to lead Colorado State past UNLV 67-58 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV guard Bailey Thomas, shown in March, had a game-high 29 points Thursday in the Lady Rebels ...
UNLV roundup: Thomas, Lady Rebels edge Colorado State
RJ

Bailey Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:12 left and totaled 29 points and six assists to lead UNLV past Colorado State 80-76 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV roundup: Pacific edges Lady Rebels in double OT
RJ

Brooklyn McDavid hit a go-ahead putback with three seconds left in the second overtime to lift Pacific past UNLV 77-75 in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament Sunday.

The Associated Press
UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep opener against Cal Baptist
RJ

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming teams opened their seasons Wednesday by sweeping California Baptist at Buchanan Natatorium. The women won 141-100 and the men 141-116.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque, center, shown Dec. 5, guided the Lady Rebels to a 54-46 win over Wy ...
UNLV roundup: Wilfred, Lady Rebels win league opener
RJ

Keyana Wilfred scored a career-high 18 points to lead UNLV past Wyoming 54-46 in the teams’ Mountain West women’s basketball opener Saturday at Cox Pavilion.