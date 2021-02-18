UNLV’s opening baseball series vs. New Mexico State canceled
UNLV’s season-opening baseball series against New Mexico State at Wilson Stadium was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Aggies’ program.
The teams were scheduled to open a three-day, four-game series Friday.
UNLV now is scheduled to open its season at home in a three-game series against UNR on Feb. 27, 28.