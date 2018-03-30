UNR scores walk-off win over Rebels

Dillan Shrum hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give UNR a 5-4 victory over the UNLV baseball team on Thursday in Reno.

Chase Grant scored the winning run for the Wolf Pack (14-8, 8-2 Mountain West).

UNLV (21-6, 6-4) erased a four-run deficit with a two-run single from Bryson Stott in the fifth inning and an RBI double from Dillon Johnson and single from Nick Rodriguez in the seventh inning.

Conner Woods took the loss on the mound for the Rebels.

The series resumes at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Softball: At Santa Clara, Calif., UNLV dropped its third straight Mountain West game, falling to conference leader San Jose State 4-1.

Senior pitcher Janine Petmecky suffered just her fourth loss of the season for UNLV (20-11, 3-4). Freshman Mia Trejo went 3-for-3 and drove in the Rebels’ lone run.

San Jose State improved to 22-10, 6-1.

The series continues Friday in Santa Clara.

— Men’s golf: At San Francisco, No. 24 UNLV shot a 2-under 282 and is tied for fifth after the opening round of The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park.

No. 20 Stanford, the event host, leads after a 7-under 277, and Stanford’s Jeffrey Swegle holds the individual lead at 8-under 63.

UNLV’s Shintaro Ban and Garrick Higgo are tied for 16th after 1-under 70s. Harry Hall and Justin Kim are tied for 26th after even-par 71s. UNLV’s Jack Trent shot 3-over 74.