UNR slips past Rebels, 8-7

RENO — Grant Fennell had a bases-clearing double and four RBIs, and UNR held off the UNLV baseball team 8-7 on Friday.

UNR (15-8, 9-2 Mountain West) led 7-1 after four innings. The Rebels (21-7, 6-5) scored five runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one with RBI singles from Nick Rodriguez, Jack-Thomas Wold and Vince Taormina.

UNLV pulled within 8-7 on Dillon Johnson’s single in the ninth inning, but UNR held on.

The final game of the series is at 1 p.m. Saturday in Reno.

Softball

At Santa Clara, Calif., San Jose State (23-10, 7-1 Mountain West) scored six runs in the first two innings and rolled to a 6-2 victory over UNLV (20-12, 3-5), extending the Rebels’ losing streak to four.

Janine Petmecky and Brooke Stover got the Rebels on the board with RBIs in the sixth inning.

The teams will wrap up the three-game series at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Women’s Tennis

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels rallied for a 4-3 victory over San Diego State.

UNLV (10-5, 2-0 Mountain West) lost the doubles point, but got singles victories from Izumi Asano, En-Pei Huang, Jovana Kenic and Juliet Zhang to edge the Aztecs (8-9, 0-1).

UNLV has won six straight home matches against conference opponents dating back to last season.

UNLV next hosts San Jose State at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Men’s Golf

At San Francisco, the Rebels shot a 5-under 279 to sit in fifth place after the second round of The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park.

Oklahoma leads by five shots at 20 under after a 15-under 269, followed by California, Oregon, Stanford and UNLV.

Oregon’s Norman Xiong shot a second straight 6-under 65 and holds the individual lead by four shots entering the final round.

UNLV’s Harry Hall (69 on Friday) and Garrick Higgo (70) are tied for 13th at 2 under. Jack Trent (67) is tied for 18th, and Shintaro Ban (74) and Justin Kim (73) are tied for 47th.