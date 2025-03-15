Pac-12 agrees to explore mediation in lawsuit against Mountain West

The conferences filed a motion to stay their case in California while they explore a resolution over $55 million in “poaching fees,” according to a report.

A Mountain West logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and UNR on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Mountain West and Pac-12 will look into mediation to resolve the lawsuit the Pac-12 filed over $55 million in “poaching fees” the Mountain West says it is owed, according to a report in the Athletic.

The conferences filed a motion to stay their case in California while they explore a resolution, the report said.

“Today, at the request of the Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 has agreed to file a mutual 60-day order to stay in the case to discuss mediation options,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “It is important to state that we are in the early stages; no mediation dates have been set, and mediation is still uncertain. The Pac-12 remains confident in our position that the Poaching Penalty will be declared invalid and is committed to defending our stance.”

The Mountain West said in February that it was seeking mediation in the lawsuit.

“The goal is to resolve the parties’ disputes through terms mutually agreed to by the parties,” the conference said in a statement at the time. “While the Conference remains confident in its legal positions, the ongoing litigation matters are a distraction from our main priorities: serving our member institutions and our student-athletes.”

The dispute began when five Mountain West schools — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State — announced they were joining the Pac-12 in September 2024.

Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State had signed a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for the 2024 season. The deal included a poaching stipulation that the Pac-12 would pay the Mountain West $10 million for any team that left the conference, with the amount growing by $500,000 for every additional team.

The Pac-12 has called the clause invalid.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.