Rebels survive late scare, upset UCLA to improve to 3-0 — PHOTOS
Anthony Colandrea had 262 total yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead the UNLV football team to a victory over UCLA on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Defensive back Aamaris Brown intercepted quarterback Nico Iamaleava with 59 seconds left, and UNLV survived a second-half comeback bid by UCLA to win 30-23 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
The Rebels led 23-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea had 262 total yards and threw three touchdown passes to push UNLV to a 3-0 start.
Iamaleava had 312 total yards and two touchdowns for UCLA (0-2).
It’s the first win for the Rebels against a Big Ten opponent since Sept. 13, 2003, when they upset Wisconsin 23-5.
The teams combined for 27 penalties and 258 penalty yards.
The announced attendance of 36,117 is the third-largest gathering for a UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.