Rebels survive late scare, upset UCLA to improve to 3-0 — PHOTOS

UCLA defensive back Cole Martin and UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) trip up UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) during the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) drops back to pass during the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV runs out before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen grins while greeting players during warmups before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Anthony Costanzo (35) catches a ball while warming up before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV fans boo as UCLA players take the field to warm up before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A UNLV marching band member stands on the sidelines during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Keyvone Lee (2) runs in a touchdown during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UCLA defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) tackles UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) as Omeire enters the end-zone for a touchdown during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) receives a pass as UCLA defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) defends during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Omeire made a touchdown on the play. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV tight end Nick Elksnis (84) celebrates making a touchdown against UCLA during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV tight end Nick Elksnis (84) looks to run around UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Elksnis ran in for a touchdown on the play. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Keyvone Lee (2) celebrates running in a touchdown during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defensive back Aamaris Brown intercepted quarterback Nico Iamaleava with 59 seconds left, and UNLV survived a second-half comeback bid by UCLA to win 30-23 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels led 23-3 at halftime.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea had 262 total yards and threw three touchdown passes to push UNLV to a 3-0 start.

Iamaleava had 312 total yards and two touchdowns for UCLA (0-2).

It’s the first win for the Rebels against a Big Ten opponent since Sept. 13, 2003, when they upset Wisconsin 23-5.

The teams combined for 27 penalties and 258 penalty yards.

The announced attendance of 36,117 is the third-largest gathering for a UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

