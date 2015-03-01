Report Card: How UNLV fared against Wyoming

This was one of those games when you saw the future up, close and personal in an extremely impressive manner. Patrick McCaw gave his mother the best birthday present imaginable, scoring a team-high 21 with her in attendance.

UNLV guard Jelan Kendrick gets back on defense after a basket during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Patrick McCaw smiles as the Rebels pull ahead of Wyoming during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wyoming guard Charles Hankerson Jr. pushes UNLV guard Patrick McCaw as he chases a loose ball during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV transfer Ben Carter wears a "Tark" button on his polo shirt during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Chris Wood denys Wyoming forward Derek Cooke Jr. a dunk attempt during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guards, an injured Rashad Vaughn and red shirt Daquan Cook, pose for a snapshot during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guards, an injured Rashad Vaughn and red shirt Daquan Cook, pose for a snapshot during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Goodluck Okonoboh blocks a shot by Wyoming guard Josh Adams during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dave Rice reacts after UNLV forward Chris Wood committed a line violation during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, UNLV's Chris Wood, Goodluck Okonoboh, Jelan Kendrick, Patrick McCaw and Jordan Cornish head to the bench for a time out during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Rashad Vaughn, not playing because of an injury, waves to a fan during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game against Wyoming Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jordan Cornish reacts as the Rebels begin pulling away from Wyoming during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Patrick McCaw smiles as the Rebels pull ahead of Wyoming during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Chris Wood makes an "eat" gesture after scoring a basket against Wyoming during the second half of their Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won the game 69-57. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BACKCOURT: A-minus

This was one of those games when you saw the future up, close and personal in an extremely impressive manner. Patrick McCaw gave his mother the best birthday present imaginable, scoring a team-high 21 with her in attendance. McCaw made 6-of-10 shots for the Rebels, including 5-of-7 on 3s. But another lift came from senior point guard Cody Doolin, who scored in double figures (10) for the first time since Jan. 31 at Air Force. Doolin added four assists and had no turnovers. In fact, UNLV was credited with only 11 turnovers, and one came on a shot-clock violation at game’s end when the Rebels chose not to attempt a shot. “That one is mine,” UNLV coach Dave Rice said. The minus part of this grade goes to Wyoming guard Josh Adams scoring a game-high 24.

FRONTCOURT: B-minus

The offensive production wasn’t stellar for UNLV and Wyoming’s starting frontcourt combined for 19 points and 16 boards, but the Rebels did outrebound Wyoming 33-28 and had four blocks to two for the Cowboys. Chris Wood went scoreless in the first half for UNLV, paid for a lack of effort by not starting the second half and yet still finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Dwayne Morgan is an improving freshman who scored eight points while UNLV limited Wyoming to just eight second-chance points.

BENCH: A

All you need to know: UNLV reserves outscored those from Wyoming 14-0. Morgan played a productive 21 minutes and freshman Jordan Cornish finished with six points and four rebounds.

COACHING: A

The Rebels held one of the best players in the Mountain West (Larry Nance Jr.) in check and didn’t allow the sort of second-half blues that have cost them often this season to materialize. Rice played seven players at least 21 minutes each and, for the most part, his guys attempted good shots and took care of the ball. There are much worse things than 14 assists on 23 baskets. UNLV was prepared to win and did somewhat handily.