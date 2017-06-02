RJ’s Ed Graney talks to UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois on ESPN Las Vegas — AUDIO

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney joined ESPN Las Vegas Friday for an interview with UNLV’s new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.
Reed-Francois took over the post at UNLV this week from former athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy.
Today’s topics included:
— Moving into a UNLV dorm to understand what life is like on campus.
— Her expectations for UNLV and vice versa.
— Her priority checklist.
Hear the full interview here:
