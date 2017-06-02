RJ’s Ed Graney talks to UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois on ESPN Las Vegas — AUDIO

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois at the Thomas & Mack Center before a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney joined ESPN Las Vegas Friday for an interview with UNLV’s new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

Reed-Francois took over the post at UNLV this week from former athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy.

Today’s topics included:

— Moving into a UNLV dorm to understand what life is like on campus.

— Her expectations for UNLV and vice versa.

— Her priority checklist.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hear the full interview here:

