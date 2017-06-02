ad-fullscreen
RJ’s Ed Graney talks to UNLV’s Desiree Reed-Francois on ESPN Las Vegas — AUDIO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2017 - 4:33 pm
 

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney joined ESPN Las Vegas Friday for an interview with UNLV’s new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

Reed-Francois took over the post at UNLV this week from former athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy.

Today’s topics included:

— Moving into a UNLV dorm to understand what life is like on campus.

— Her expectations for UNLV and vice versa.

— Her priority checklist.

Hear the full interview here:

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Ed Graney appears on ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

