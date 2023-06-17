San Diego State ponders departure from Mountain West

ESPN reported SDSU sent a letter to the Mountain West announcing its intention to leave ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State has provided written notice announcing its intention to leave the Mountain West, according to a report by ESPN.

SDSU president Adela de la Torre sent a letter to Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the 11 other presidents Tuesday, indicating San Diego State intended to depart the Mountain West ahead of the 2024-25 academic year, according to ESPN. However, de la Torre also requested a month-long extension in case unforeseen obstacles among other conferences out of SDSU’s control prevent or delay such a move.

The Aztecs, longtime candidates for Power 5 expansion, are likely waiting for the Pac-12 to finish negotiating its TV rights deal. ESPN reported SDSU does not have an official offer to join the Pac-12.

The Mountain West started separation procedures, including removing de la Torre from the conference’s board of directors, but the Aztecs quickly said their letter wasn’t an official notice of resignation.

San Diego State is requesting a potential extension because of the bylaws of the Mountain West. They require that any member can resign effective June 30 as long as they give notice by exactly a year prior.

The departing school must pay an exit fee three times the average conference member distribution payment of the proceeding year. ESPN reports that number stands around $16.5 million.

However, the bylaws state if the member institution doesn’t provide the notice before June 30 of the proceeding year, it must pay double the original exit fee, or around $34 million. Additionally, all payments due to the resigning school by the conference are withheld and applied to the exit fee, with the departing institution responsible for covering the remaining amount before the effective date of resignation.

ESPN reported SDSU’s reply requested the conference not withhold any of the money. It also asked whether the Aztecs could pay the fee off in yearly installments.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.