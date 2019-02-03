South Alabama receiver transfers to UNLV

Wide receiver Jordan McCray announced on Twitter that he will transfer from South Alabama to UNLV.
He is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play next season.
McCray (6 feet 5 inches, 190 pounds) caught 29 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Excited to announce I am committing to UNLV!! I’m a REBEL Thank you to all who stood by me! pic.twitter.com/pR3jpzGNfR
— Jordan McCray (@_J12M) February 3, 2019
