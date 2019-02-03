UNLV

South Alabama receiver transfers to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2019 - 9:46 am
 

Wide receiver Jordan McCray announced on Twitter that he will transfer from South Alabama to UNLV.

He is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play next season.

McCray (6 feet 5 inches, 190 pounds) caught 29 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

