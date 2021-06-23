UNLV announces name, image, likeness plan

UNLV has created a program called The Vegas Effect to assist its athletes as they become eligible next year to profit off their name, image and likeness.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV has created a program called The Vegas Effect to assist its athletes as they become eligible next year to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The Nevada Assembly passed an NIL bill 34-8, and the Senate voted unanimously. Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the bill May 29, and it takes effect Jan. 1.

Nevada is one of 18 states to have passed NIL bills. The NCAA also is considering legislation.

UNLV is working with NOCAP Sports to provide athletes with personalized platforms to best capitalize on their NIL, provide financial training, and educate them on what is allowed by the university, NCAA and state.

“Name, image and likeness legislation will have an impactful presence within collegiate athletics, and we are eager to launch The Vegas Effect program,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “As we strive to provide the best holistic student-athlete experience possible, this will provide great resources to help our 515 student-athletes navigate their new opportunities.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter