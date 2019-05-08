UNLV athletes receive passing grades on APR scores

All 17 UNLV teams achieved an Academic Progress Rate multiyear score of greater than 950, well above the 930 required by the NCAA to be eligible for the postseason.

All 17 UNLV teams achieved an Academic Progress Rate multiyear score of greater than 950, according to figures released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Volleyball had a perfect score of 1,000, and men’s soccer set a program record with a 959. Of the more high-profile sports, men’s basketball posted a 969 and football a 952.

Five programs set or tied single-year highs. Men’s golf, men’s swimming and diving, volleyball and women’s tennis also recorded 1,000, and the football team had a 983.

Each program is evaluated by the NCAA on a four-year average, which measures academic progress and retention rate. A team must achieve at least a 930 to be eligible for postseason events.

