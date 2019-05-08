86°F
UNLV athletes receive passing grades on APR scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2019 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated May 8, 2019 - 4:58 pm

All 17 UNLV teams achieved an Academic Progress Rate multiyear score of greater than 950, according to figures released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Volleyball had a perfect score of 1,000, and men’s soccer set a program record with a 959. Of the more high-profile sports, men’s basketball posted a 969 and football a 952.

Five programs set or tied single-year highs. Men’s golf, men’s swimming and diving, volleyball and women’s tennis also recorded 1,000, and the football team had a 983.

Each program is evaluated by the NCAA on a four-year average, which measures academic progress and retention rate. A team must achieve at least a 930 to be eligible for postseason events.

