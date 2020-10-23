UNLV athletes to wear patches, stickers backing social change

Three options will be available — UNITED, EQUALITY and C.H.A.N.G.E. The latter stands for Come together, Have a voice, Advocate, Not Alone, Growth and Engagement.

UNLV will feature uniform patches and helmet stickers advocating social justice issues. Graphic courtesy of UNLV athletics.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez, left, congratulates running back Darran Williams (34) on his score versus Southern Utah during the second half at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV athletes will wear uniform patches as helmet stickers during the 2020-21 academic year advocating social justice issues.

UNLV’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee led the efforts to create the patches and stickers, which were designed by football player Darran Williams. Swimmer Casey McEuen developed the C.H.A.N.G.E. acronym.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and respect their desire to honor our commitment to social justice,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “What makes this initiative so special is that it is student-driven and student-designed.”

