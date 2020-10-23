80°F
UNLV athletes to wear patches, stickers backing social change

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 3:56 pm
 

UNLV athletes will wear uniform patches as helmet stickers during the 2020-21 academic year advocating social justice issues.

Three options will be available — UNITED, EQUALITY and C.H.A.N.G.E. The latter stands for Come together, Have a voice, Advocate, Not Alone, Growth and Engagement.

UNLV’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee led the efforts to create the patches and stickers, which were designed by football player Darran Williams. Swimmer Casey McEuen developed the C.H.A.N.G.E. acronym.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and respect their desire to honor our commitment to social justice,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “What makes this initiative so special is that it is student-driven and student-designed.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

