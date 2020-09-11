UNLV athletics cuts work hours of 46 staff members

UNLV said in a news released that it expected to save $1.2 million by taking such a step. The action was taken because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV announced Friday afternoon that 46 employees of its athletic department will receive reduced work hours because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The school said in a news released that it expected to save $1.2 million by taking such a step.

