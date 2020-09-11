93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV

UNLV athletics cuts work hours of 46 staff members

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 

UNLV announced Friday afternoon that 46 employees of its athletic department will receive reduced work hours because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The school said in a news released that it expected to save $1.2 million by taking such a step.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
2
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
3
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
5
Statue of Liberty dons Raiders jersey on the Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty dons Raiders jersey on the Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST