UNLV baseball team trips up Cal State Bakersfield

Jack-Thomas Wold hit a two-run home run, James Gamble had a two-run single, and the UNLV baseball team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

Bradley Spooner and Troy Balko combined on a three-hitter for the Rebels (7-6). Spooner allowed no runs on two hits in the first three innings, and Balko allowed one run on one hit in the final six frames.

Isaiah Moten allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss for Bakersfield (5-9).

The Rebels open a three-game series against Bradley at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Wilson Stadium.