2 basketball stars lead UNLV’s Hall of Fame class

Wink Adams and Anderson Hunt lead a group of 11 new members of UNLV’s Hall of Fame in the school’s first induction since 2017.

UNLV senior guard Wink Adams reacts to a UNLV foul call late in the second half of their Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal basketball game against San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, March 12, 2009. San Diego State won 71-57. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This image left to right, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after the victory. Event is the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Denver Colorado where the Duke Blue Devils played the UNLV Rebels. The University of Nevada Las Vegas won the Game 103 to 73. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Wink Adams, Lon Kruger’s feisty four-year point guard, and Anderson Hunt, UNLV’s all-time 3-point leader and a part of Jerry Tarkanian’s 1990 NCAA championship team, have both been named to UNLV’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022, along with nine other individuals.

It’s the first time the school has added members to its Hall of Fame since 2017. The induction ceremony will be held May 21 at the Strip View Club.

“We revived our Hall of Fame ceremonies this year in order to properly honor the best of the best from UNLV’s rich history of competition,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said in a press release.

Joining Adams and Hunt are four other former UNLV athletes: Wide receiver Ryan Wolfe, the school’s all-time leader in yards and receptions; Elena Gantcheva, a three-time Mountain West women’s tennis player of the year; Therese Koelbaek, the only three-time All-American in UNLV women’s golf history, and Amanda Bingson, a former walk-on for the Rebels track and field team who went on to represent the USA during the 2012 London Olympics.

UNLV will also honor some of its support staff. Longtime head athletic trainer Jerry Koloskie and Jim Reitz, who spent 35 seasons as the UNLV men’s and women’s swimming coach, will both be recognized, as will Dr. Craig Hamilton and Dr. Keith Kohorst, the athletic department’s optometrists for more than five decades.

Finally, former men’s soccer player Simon Keith is the 2022 Silver Rebel Award winner, which recognizes accomplishments by former UNLV Athletics Department members after they leave the school. Keith is the first athlete in the world to play a professional sport after receiving a heart transplant.

UNLV’s Hall of Fame now has 133 members. This is the 15th induction ceremony in the school’s history. Student-athletes must be a decade removed from their last appearance to be eligible, while administrators and coaches must have left the school at least five years prior.

