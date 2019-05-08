84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

2 basketball transfers to visit UNLV this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 

South Dakota State basketball transfer David Jenkins and Texas graduate transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long will take official visits to UNLV this weekend.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, played under UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger the past two years at South Dakota State. He averaged 19.7 points last season and made 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Jenkins has visited Gonzaga and Oregon.

He would have two years of eligibility, but would have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules. Mitrou-Long would be eligible to play next season.

Mitrou-Long, a 6-1 guard, averaged 5.6 points last season. He began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s and was a teammate of UNLV signee Jonah Antonio.

Antonio tweeted for Rebels fans to “show my former teammate and brother … some love. And y’all already know about (Jenkins).”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST