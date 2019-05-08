2 basketball transfers to visit UNLV this weekend

South Dakota State basketball transfer David Jenkins and Texas graduate transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long will take official visits to UNLV this weekend.

South Dakota State guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) puts up a shot as Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, left, and guard Musa Jallow, right, defend during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

South Dakota State guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) is fouled by Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Kansas won 98-64. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

South Dakota State guard David Jenkins (5) shoots against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Texas guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas Tech's Norense Odiase (32) tries to block the shot by Texas' Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

South Dakota State basketball transfer David Jenkins and Texas graduate transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long will take official visits to UNLV this weekend.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, played under UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger the past two years at South Dakota State. He averaged 19.7 points last season and made 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Jenkins has visited Gonzaga and Oregon.

He would have two years of eligibility, but would have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules. Mitrou-Long would be eligible to play next season.

Mitrou-Long, a 6-1 guard, averaged 5.6 points last season. He began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s and was a teammate of UNLV signee Jonah Antonio.

Antonio tweeted for Rebels fans to “show my former teammate and brother … some love. And y’all already know about (Jenkins).”

All UNLV fans show my former teammate and brother @E_LongLife some love, would be a big time get for us! And y'all already know about @WorldStarDave!

