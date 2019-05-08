2 basketball transfers to visit UNLV this weekend
South Dakota State basketball transfer David Jenkins and Texas graduate transfer Elijah Mitrou-Long will take official visits to UNLV this weekend.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, played under UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger the past two years at South Dakota State. He averaged 19.7 points last season and made 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Jenkins has visited Gonzaga and Oregon.
He would have two years of eligibility, but would have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules. Mitrou-Long would be eligible to play next season.
Mitrou-Long, a 6-1 guard, averaged 5.6 points last season. He began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s and was a teammate of UNLV signee Jonah Antonio.
Antonio tweeted for Rebels fans to “show my former teammate and brother … some love. And y’all already know about (Jenkins).”
