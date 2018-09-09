3-star New Jersey point guard recruit commits to UNLV

New Jersey point guard Josh Pierre-Louis committed to UNLV’s basketball team on Sunday. That could complete the Rebels’ 2018-19 recruiting class.

Roselle Catholic's Josh Pierre Louis #11 in action against Oak Ridge during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 13, 2018, in Springfield, MA. Oak Ridge won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

UNLV had two available scholarships for the 2018-19 recruiting class, and both went to point guards.

Josh Pierre-Louis, who attends Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High School, committed to the Rebels’ basketball team on Sunday.

He chose the Rebels over Georgia and Oklahoma State.

“I like the family culture,” Pierre-Louis said. “I like Coach (Marvin) Menzies. He’s a real family oriented guy, my coaches in the past — high school and AAU — were family oriented guys. Coach Menzies created such a family type of environment that I just fell in love.”

Rivals and ESPN rated him a three-star recruit. The 6-foot-2-inch guard averaged 8.8 points and 2 assists last season.

Pierre-Louis took his official visit to UNLV over the weekend and attended the football team’s 52-24 victory over Texas-El Paso at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Securing Pierre-Louis’ commitment could complete UNLV’s class. The Rebels had two scholarships to offer and previously received a commitment from 6-foot-1-inch point guard Ethan Anderson of Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

