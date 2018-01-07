3 takeaways from UNLV’s 85-78 loss to Utah State

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 85-78 loss to Utah State on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up to dunk against Utah State Aggies guard Sam Merrill (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

1. The energy needs to be there for 40 minutes.

UNLV got it going in the second half, but the Rebels had dug themselves as much as a 15-point hole and spent most of the game behind. They finally caught and surpassed the Aggies, but gave the lead back in the final two minutes.

This is a game the Rebels needed to win, at home, facing an opponent not expected to contend in the Mountain West.

But that’s been the theme for UNLV recently, getting taken to overtime before winning at San Jose State, getting hit with a 20-2 run in a loss to Boise State.

This is a talented UNLV team, but that doesn’t mean a lot when the other team brings it for a full game and the Rebels don’t.

“We literally looked a little listless in the first half,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “They threw the first punch and we got it, and it was like, ‘Oh, let’s go to work.’ And they fought back, but too little, too late.”

2. The ball needs to get to Brandon McCoy more often.

UNLV struggled with Utah State switching back and forth between man-to-man defense and the matchup zone until midway through the second half. The Rebels then got the ball to McCoy more often, and he scored 10 of his game-high 23 points over the final 11 minutes.

It’s no coincidence that was when UNLV played its best basketball of the night, rallying to take as much as a three-point lead.

“We had offenses called that could attack either/or (man or matchup zone), but I think when they changed, it got us on our heels a little bit,” Menzies said. “And that’s a lack of experience going against something like that.”

Opponents have been working to take McCoy out of his game, and many have found success from time to time. Expect that effort to continue, and it’s up to not only McCoy but his UNLV teammates to respond.

3. UNLV has to figure it out soon.

The Rebels played so well early in the season, they looked like legitimate Mountain West contenders.

Not any more. Not after three rough performances to open conference play.

That’s not to say all hope is lost, but the clock is ticking.

“You’ve got to figure out a way to right the ship, so to speak,” Menzies said. “It’s early in the conference journey, so we’re still very optimistic, still mathematically control our destiny. The silver lining is guys really fought back. Could’ve folded up but showed some fight there in the second half, which is good, but not good enough at the house. At the house, you’ve got to win.”

