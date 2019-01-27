3 takeaways from UNLV’s 94-77 loss at San Diego State

Three takeaways from UNLV’s 94-77 loss to San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena.

UNLV Rebels coach Marvin Menzies (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SAN DIEGO — Three takeaways from UNLV’s 94-77 loss to San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena:

1. Reality begins to sink in.

UNLV built its 5-1 Mountain West record against teams closer to the bottom of the conference than the top. Though it was important for the Rebels to take care of business — something that hasn’t always happened — there was the question of whether their conference record was a mirage.

Or, as coach Marvin Menzies said recently, requiring of an asterisk.

This game didn’t definitively answer that question, but it wasn’t a good indication for the Rebels considering who they have coming up. No. 7 UNR visits the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, UNLV then travels to Utah State and Boise State, and then it comes back home to face Fresno State.

The Rebels could quickly go from near the top of the conference to the middle of the pack. At least if they allow more than 70 percent shooting as they did in the second half to the Aztecs.

“It’s one game,” Menzies said. “We didn’t play well, obviously, on the defensive side. It wasn’t meant to be tonight because of their efficiency offensively.”

2. UNLV needs Diong back soon.

Six-foot-11-inch forward Mbacke Diong missed his fourth game in a row to an ankle injury, and the Rebels for the most part have been able to cope. But the multiple injuries to their frontcourt finally took a toll. The Rebels couldn’t match up with San Diego State inside, getting outrebounded 38-29.

“Obviously it’s a different game, I don’t know if it’s a different outcome, to have all your guys there,” Menzies said. “But we don’t, so it’s a nonissue. You can’t talk about that every game.”

Even more glaring, the Rebels didn’t have anyone to match up with San Diego State 6-10 sophomore Jalen McDaniels. Kris Clyburn, who gave up 4 inches, drew the assignment for most of the game. McDaniels finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists, the first time this season any player nationally has put together that kind of line.

“It was tough,” Clyburn said. “He’s athletic. He’s long. He would shoot over me, but I tried my best to make it tough on him. Unfortunately, I got called for two fouls early, so he got going, and that was the ballgame right there.”

3. Good luck defending McDaniels.

Clyburn shouldn’t feel bad. Most teams struggle to find answers on how to guard McDaniels, who had the eyes of eight NBA scouts watching.

This was his fifth consecutive double-double.

Only one other San Diego State player has accomplished that feat in the past 23 years.

His name? Kawhi Leonard.

“McDaniels was definitely ready for the league tonight the way he played,” Menzies said.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewj ournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_ Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.