5 opposing players to watch in UNLV games this week

Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Leron Black (12) shoots the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons center Olivier Sarr (30) in the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Nov 28, 2017. (Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20), forward Leron Black (12), forward Kipper Nichols (2), guard Mark Alstork (24), and guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) take their positions following a timeout during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at State Farm Center, Dec 3, 2017. (Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports)

Five opposing players to watch when UNLV’s basketball team plays Oral Roberts on Tuesday and Illinois on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena:

1. Illinois forward Leron Black, junior. Leads team with 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The former top-50 recruit has scored in double figures in every game but one, and is coming off an 18-point performance against Maryland.

2. Illinois guard Aaron Jordan, junior. Has made the most of additional playing time, going from 6.9 minutes per game last season to 20.0 now. Has made 23 of 35 3-pointers, and averages 12.9 points.

3. Oral Roberts center Albert Owens, senior. Averages 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. Named honorable mention All-Summit League last season after averaging 17.4 points.

4. Illinois forward Michael Finke, junior. The 6-foot 10-inch forward is an adept 3-point shooter. Made 41.1 percent of 3-pointers last season, and now is shooting 33.3 percent (12 of 36) while averaging 11.1 points.

5. Oral Roberts forward Javan White, sophomore. Came back after missing last season with a torn ACL. and now averages 8.6 points and team-best 7.4 rebounds.

