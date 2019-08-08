A look back at ex-UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian on his birthday — PHOTOS

Jerry Tarkanian, best known as the towel-chomping college basketball coach who guided UNLV to national prominence, would have turned 89 on Thursday.

In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

Jerry Tarkanian was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian with his wife, Lois, in 1990. (File Photo)

Fresno State coach Jerry Tarkanian bites a towel during their first-round NIT game against Temple late Wednesday night, March 13, 2002, at Selland Arena in Fresno, Calif. Temple won 81-75. (AP Photo/The Fresno Bee, Tomas Ovalle)

Former UNLV head basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, left, gets a hug from former Rebel player and current ESPN analyst Greg Anthony following UNLV's Legends Alumni Game Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Anthony, who is co-host of ESPN's NBA Shootaround, is UNLV's career leader in assist and steals and is scheduled to have his No. 50 jersey retired by the school. (John Gurzinski, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian stands with his team after the Runnin Rebels won the NCAA Championship game in April 1991, in Denver, Colorado. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian waits to coach his last game for UNLV at Thomas Mack on March 4, 1992. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian, seen in this 1981 photo, was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian, shown in September, 1992, was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian, shown on Oct. 15, 1991, was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian, pictured in 1977, was an American basketball coach. He coached college basketball for 31 seasons over five decades at three schools. Shown at one of his court appearances, the year the NCAA battle began. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Night at a Pacific vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas Pacific Coast Athletic Association game on Feb. 2, 1987. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

University of Nevada, Las Vegas men's basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian at a press conference where he is answering questions about the arrest of prize recruit Lloyd Daniels. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jerry Tarkanian, best known as the towel-chomping college basketball coach who guided UNLV to national prominence, would have turned 89 on Thursday.

Tarkanian, who died on Feb. 11, 2015, was a 2013 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He coached 31 years at the Division I level, finishing with a career record of 784-202. He coached at UNLV from 1973 to 1992, compiling a 509-105 record. He led the Rebels to four Final Four appearances, and won the 1990 national title.

Thirty-nine of his players were drafted by NBA teams, including nine in the first round.

Here’s a look back through the archives at some Tarkanian photos.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4597. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.