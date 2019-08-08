92°F
UNLV Basketball

A look back at ex-UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian on his birthday — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 11:01 am
 

Jerry Tarkanian, best known as the towel-chomping college basketball coach who guided UNLV to national prominence, would have turned 89 on Thursday.

Tarkanian, who died on Feb. 11, 2015, was a 2013 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He coached 31 years at the Division I level, finishing with a career record of 784-202. He coached at UNLV from 1973 to 1992, compiling a 509-105 record. He led the Rebels to four Final Four appearances, and won the 1990 national title.

Thirty-nine of his players were drafted by NBA teams, including nine in the first round.

Here’s a look back through the archives at some Tarkanian photos.

