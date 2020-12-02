Alabama overcomes Caleb Grill’s big night for UNLV

Sophomore Caleb Grill scored 27 points, but the Rebels weren’t able to pick up their first win of the season.

Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. had 22 points and the Crimson Tide defeated UNLV 86-74 Tuesday at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.

UNLV (0-3) received a strong performance from sophomore guard Caleb Grill but couldn’t overcome Alabama’s strong outside shooting. The Crimson Tide (2-1) shot 15-for-40 from 3-point range (37.5 percent) after going 14-of-60 (23.3 percent) their first two games.

Grill, a transfer from Iowa State, finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Rebels will play Davidson in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

