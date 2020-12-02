48°F
UNLV Basketball

Alabama overcomes Caleb Grill’s big night for UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 8:26 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2020 - 8:33 pm
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard John Petty Jr. shoots against Vanderbil ...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard John Petty Jr. shoots against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Petty, one of the Southeastern Conference's top 3-point shooters, and Jaden Shackelford return after averaging 15 and 14.5 points, respectively. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. had 22 points and the Crimson Tide defeated UNLV 86-74 Tuesday at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.

UNLV (0-3) received a strong performance from sophomore guard Caleb Grill but couldn’t overcome Alabama’s strong outside shooting. The Crimson Tide (2-1) shot 15-for-40 from 3-point range (37.5 percent) after going 14-of-60 (23.3 percent) their first two games.

Grill, a transfer from Iowa State, finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Rebels will play Davidson in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

